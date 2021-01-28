Kurt Cobain’s Favorite Beatle

Make a quick guess – who did Kurt Cobain list as his favorite Beatle? If you said John Lennon, give yourself a high-five.

The late Nirvana frontman was a huge Beatles fan and once told Rolling Stone that Lennon was “definitely my favorite Beatle, hands down”.

Why? Cobain related to Lennon’s struggle with celebrity, joking “Lennon was obviously disturbed… so I could relate to that.”

The Lennon classic “In My Life” was even played at Cobain’s funeral in 1994.

Would you have guessed anyone besides Lennon? Who’s your favorite Beatle?