Health Care Workers Get Stuck In Snowstorm, Give COVID Vaccine To Other Stranded Drivers

A group of health care workers in Oregon got stuck in a snowstorm while carrying a batch of COVID-19 vaccines that were about to expire. Their solution? Vaccinate the other stranded motorists!

Employees of Josephine County Public Health were driving back from a vaccination clinic with six doses of vaccine in tow. Rather than let them go to waste, the workers went car-to-car offering the vaccine to other drivers stuck in the snow.

Director Michael Weber said, “Our No. 1 rule right now is nothing gets wasted.”

