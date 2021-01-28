Life

Health Care Workers Get Stuck In Snowstorm, Give COVID Vaccine To Other Stranded Drivers

Posted on

A group of health care workers in Oregon got stuck in a snowstorm while carrying a batch of COVID-19 vaccines that were about to expire. Their solution? Vaccinate the other stranded motorists!

Employees of Josephine County Public Health were driving back from a vaccination clinic with six doses of vaccine in tow. Rather than let them go to waste, the workers went car-to-car offering the vaccine to other drivers stuck in the snow.
Director Michael Weber said, “Our No. 1 rule right now is nothing gets wasted.”

Would you accept a vaccine from someone who approached your car in a snowstorm? What’s your ‘stuck in a snowstorm’ story?

Comments
