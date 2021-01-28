Lawsuit Says Subway’s Tuna Not Actually Tuna

It’s always good to know what is in the sandwich you’re buying, right?

A new lawsuit alleges that the tuna that Subway uses for sandwiches actually does not contain tuna.

Samples of Subway’s tuna were submitted for lab testing. According to the plaintiffs’ attorney, it is actually “a mixture of various concoctions that do not constitute tuna, yet have been blended together by defendants to imitate the appearance of tuna.”

wait, this lawsuit alleges that the tuna at Subway “is not tuna and is not fish” but no one ever says what it is, exactly https://t.co/ZxCQss646Q — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) January 28, 2021

Subway has denied the accusation and says the claims are “meritless.”

Do you think Subway cuts corners when it comes to its ingredients? What do you usually order from Subway?