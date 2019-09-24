Get 5 Wendy’s Frostys For Just A Buck

Wendy’s has a scary good deal for Halloween that definitely won’t give you a fright when opening your wallet. According to Delish, you can pick up the Boo! Book at participating restaurants starting this week, which gets you five Jr. Frostys for just a buck. Sales of the coupons also go to a good cause. Each purchase sends 85 cents to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Can’t get out to the store? Use Wendy’s app or DoorDash until the end of October.

