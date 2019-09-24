Domino’s Is Seeking A Chief Garlic Bread Taster

If your ideal job would involve shoveling food into your face, Domino’s has the perfect gig for you. The pizza chain’s Australian headquarters is looking for a chief garlic bread taste tester. Just to let you know how serious they are, the position has been posted on LinkedIn. Talk about benefits: In addition to the $30/hour pay ($20 USD) for your 7.5-hour workday, you get free pizza lunches. There is one catch; you need to have at least five years of garlic bread eating experience.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.