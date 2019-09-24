Domino’s Is Seeking A Chief Garlic Bread Taster

If your ideal job would involve shoveling food into your face, Domino’s has the perfect gig for you. The pizza chain’s Australian headquarters is looking for a chief garlic bread taste tester. Just to let you know how serious they are, the position has been posted on LinkedIn. Talk about benefits: In addition to the $30/hour pay ($20 USD) for your 7.5-hour workday, you get free pizza lunches. There is one catch; you need to have at least five years of garlic bread eating experience.
