The Best Coffee Cities in America

National Coffee Day is this Sunday, September 29th. Remember that when you are brunching. The U.S. coffee industry currently valued at $48 billion, so, obviously, coffee is a big deal in the United States. The personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2019’s Best Coffee Cities in America along with its list of top coffee deals and discounts offered by retailers during this “holiday.”

To determine the best local coffee scenes in America, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 14 key indicators of a strong coffee culture – take a guess at where Utah checked in. The data set ranges from coffee shops, coffee houses and cafés per capita to average price per pack of coffee. And no, Utah didn’t make the list – not even one city.

Best vs. Worst

Houston has the lowest average price for a pack of coffee , $3.51, which is 2.3 times lower than in Honolulu, the city with the highest at $8.20.

, $3.51, which is 2.3 times lower than in Honolulu, the city with the highest at $8.20. Fremont, California, has the highest average annual spending on coffee per household, $221.21, which is 3.4 times higher than in Cleveland, the city with the lowest at $64.53 .

$221.21, which is 3.4 times higher than in Cleveland, the city with the lowest at $64.53 Gilbert, Arizona, has the highest share of households that own a single-cup/pod-brewing coffee maker , 26.08 percent, which is 2.9 times higher than in Detroit, the city with the lowest at 9.11 percent.

, 26.08 percent, which is 2.9 times higher than in Detroit, the city with the lowest at 9.11 percent. New York has the most coffee shops, coffee houses, and cafés (per square root of population) , 1.2212, which is 19.3 times more than in Laredo, Texas, the city with the fewest at 0.0633.

, 1.2212, which is 19.3 times more than in Laredo, Texas, the city with the fewest at 0.0633. Portland, Oregon, has the most coffee and tea manufacturers (per square root of population), 0.0207, which is 41.4 times more than in Riverside and San Bernardino, California, the cities with the fewest at 0.0005.