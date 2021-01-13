Get Set: Several Brand New Episodes Of “The Walking Dead” Will Be Released In 46 Days (Not That We’re Counting Or Anything…)

Mark this date on your calendar for your binge-watching pleasure.

Six brand new episodes of “The Walking Dead” (technically part of Season 10) are on the way next month.

They’ll premiere on Sunday, February 28.

Six new episodes. Six new stories. Watch the trailer for #TheWalkingDead Extended Season 10 premiering Feb. 28 on AMC: https://t.co/QQqSaPlJmX pic.twitter.com/JoNnjsgzCj — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) January 13, 2021

A couple of guest stars you can expect to see: Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) and Okea Eme-Akwari (Cobra Kai).

Why is “The Walking Dead” such a hit?