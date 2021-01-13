Actor Bruce Willis Apologizes For Refusing To Wear Mask At California Pharmacy

After photographs surfaced of Bruce Willis not wearing a mask in a Los Angeles pharmacy — the actor is now apologizing.

He told People: “It was an error in judgment. Be safe out there everyone and let’s continue to mask up.”

PageSix reported that the Die Hard star was asked to leave the Rite Aid store on Sunday because he wasn’t wearing a mask (although he did have a bandanna tied around his neck).

Bruce Willis asked to leave pharmacy for refusing to wear a mask https://t.co/V4kcyxUwy3 pic.twitter.com/SORhCJwfEU — New York Post (@nypost) January 12, 2021

