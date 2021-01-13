More Netflix Price Hikes Arrive, As The Company Promotes 2021 Movies

Netflix has just announced several movies that will make their way to the streaming platform in 2021 but with it will be price hikes.

According to Netflix, the streaming service will see their popular standard plan go from $12.99 to $13.99 and includes two simultaneous streams and access to Netflix’s high definition library.

As for the premium plan, which features four streams, will go from $15.99 per month to $17.99 per month. The basic plan will remain at $8.99 per month.

With the theatrical marketplace still uncertain this year, Netflix is hoping to buy more 2021 movies from other studios. https://t.co/QpCWPCx17a pic.twitter.com/4RsY26iQq1 — Screen Rant (@screenrant) January 13, 2021

Some of the movies coming to Netflix in 2021 include, “Don’t’ Look Up” with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Cate Blanchett, “The Guilty” starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Bill Burr, and Ethan Hawke, “Moxie” with Amy Poehler and Clark Gregg and “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” starring Megan Fox, Corey Feldman, and Kevin Clash.

Will you continue to pay for your Netflix services after the fee increase?