Meat Eaters Challenge: Can You Go Vegan For 3 Months (And Get Paid For It!)

A company in the UK is trying to lure meat eaters to go vegan with the promise of some big bucks.

Vibrant Vegan, a meal subscription service, is looking for a meat-eater to give the plant-based world a try for 3 months.

The person will share their journey on social media, test out new vegan products, and get paid $68,000.

Attention Meat-Eaters: This Company is Offering One Meat-Eater $68,000 to Go Vegan and Test Products for 3 Monthshttps://t.co/QVEtp9EG3V — The Beet (@thebeetofficial) January 12, 2021

The founder of Vibrant Vegan says they designed the challenge to help bust misconceptions around plant-based eating.

Would you be willing to give up meat for 3 months? What’s the best plant-based food you’ve tried?