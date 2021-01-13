Meat Eaters Challenge: Can You Go Vegan For 3 Months (And Get Paid For It!)

A company in the UK is trying to lure meat eaters to go vegan with the promise of some big bucks.
Vibrant Vegan, a meal subscription service, is looking for a meat-eater to give the plant-based world a try for 3 months.
The person will share their journey on social media, test out new vegan products, and get paid $68,000.
Attention Meat-Eaters: This Company is Offering One Meat-Eater $68,000 to Go Vegan and Test Products for 3 Monthshttps://t.co/QVEtp9EG3V
— The Beet (@thebeetofficial) January 12, 2021
The founder of Vibrant Vegan says they designed the challenge to help bust misconceptions around plant-based eating.
Would you be willing to give up meat for 3 months? What’s the best plant-based food you’ve tried?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.