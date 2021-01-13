Disneyland Resort Becomes Mass Vaccination Site In Southern California

Disneyland Resort is getting a temporary makeover of sorts.

It’s being turned into a mass vaccination site to get thousands of Southern California residents their COVID-19 shots.

The Anaheim theme park has been closed since March because of the pandemic.

BREAKING: Disneyland Resort in Anaheim will serve as Orange County's first large COVID-19 vaccination site for residents starting later this weekhttps://t.co/PiPxywkP6Q — KTLA (@KTLA) January 12, 2021

The first people to be offered a vaccine appointment at Disneyland Resort over the next few days will be essential workers and those over 70-years-old.

Should other states pick large-scale sites as well for coronavirus vaccinations?