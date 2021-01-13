YouTube Suspends Trump’s Channel For At Least Seven Days

YouTube is suspending President Donald Trump’s channel for one week and possibly longer.

The company announced Tuesday night that the channel earned a “strike” under the platform’s policies and a recent video “had incited violence” but declined more specifics.

YouTube said after the one-week timeout, it will revisit the decision.

President Trump has been suspended from YouTube https://t.co/EG8wG1S50A — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 13, 2021

YouTube also removed content from the White House’s channel for violating policy.

In the past week, Facebook suspended Trump’s account “indefinitely” as well while Twitter banned Trump completely.