YouTube Suspends Trump’s Channel For At Least Seven Days

YouTube is suspending President Donald Trump’s channel for one week and possibly longer.

The company announced Tuesday night that the channel earned a “strike” under the platform’s policies and a recent video “had incited violence” but declined more specifics.

YouTube said after the one-week timeout, it will revisit the decision.

YouTube also removed content from the White House’s channel for violating policy.

In the past week, Facebook suspended Trump’s account “indefinitely” as well while Twitter banned Trump completely.

