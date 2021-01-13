The CIA Is Releasing Its UFO Files

The CIA is set to release its own version of the ‘X-Files’ to the public.

The agency is releasing thousands of documents pertaining to UFOs and other phenomena. The papers are available to view at a website called ‘The Black Vault’.

Believe it or not, the order to release the files as part of last month’s $2.3 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

CIA releases UFO 'Black Vault' documents early: How to see them online https://t.co/LtVEfJMq0Z pic.twitter.com/HumBxVCiVV — New York Post (@nypost) January 12, 2021

The archive can be found at TheBlackVault.com, hosted by UFO researcher and podcaster John Greenewald jr.

Do you believe in UFOs and aliens? If there was anything significant in these files, would we already know it?