Over a dozen T-Mobile devices will not work after January 29th.
Customers were notified on December 18th.
The devices won’t work due to a network update.
T-Mobile’s network will stop working with over a dozen older phones this month https://t.co/1mAfnHqrwx pic.twitter.com/jQCepl1Ds2
— The Verge (@verge) January 13, 2021
The affected devices are not able to receive a software update that will allow them to stay connected.
Contact T-Mobile for an upgrade.
