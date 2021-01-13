Over a dozen T-Mobile devices will not work after January 29th.

Customers were notified on December 18th.

The devices won’t work due to a network update.

T-Mobile’s network will stop working with over a dozen older phones this month https://t.co/1mAfnHqrwx pic.twitter.com/jQCepl1Ds2 — The Verge (@verge) January 13, 2021

The affected devices are not able to receive a software update that will allow them to stay connected.

Contact T-Mobile for an upgrade.

Are you planning on buying a new phone soon? What phone are you interested in getting?