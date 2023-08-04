Boner of the Day for August 4th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: CAVIEZEL AND GENERAL FLYNN…OH BOY

According to Wall Street Silver Jim Caviezel’s days are numbered. Caviezel has exposed the massive child and human trafficking industry to the world, but no good deed goes unpunished so he going to have to watch his back. Jim Caviezel says he is ready to die for his cause. The people apart of this industry are obviously very dangerous people and it isn’t uncommon for those who reveal information to suddenly disappear. According to him the government is not exactly on his side “He flat out says they (The CIA) are the mastermind behind so many lost children all around the world.”(Marca).

via Marca

Boner Candidate #2: RHONDA MAKES ANOTHER BRILLIANT MOVE

Florida man, Gov. Ron DeSantis, has vowed that as president he would “start slitting throats” in the federal bureaucracy (Washington Post). National president of the American Federation of Government Employees has made it known that “violent anti-government rhetoric from politicians has deadly consequences.” Despite the violence he is promoting and potentially threatening his supporters are still on his side. DeSantis has also claimed that he want to abolish many departments apart of the government. Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy told Fox news about the kinds of agencies they are against which include: The Department of Education, the FBI, the ATF, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the IRS, the Department of Commerce.

via The Washington Post via msn

Boner Candidate #3: THAT’S WHAT YOU DO; YOU BLOW STUFF UP

Dealing with airlines and flights is an exhausting ordeal for most, Florida man Vincent Cirino was late for his flight and while complaining about the situation he had slipped in “I’m going to blow this s— up. I’m going to take you all out,” (Local 10). He has been charged for making a bomb threat and a false report of mass destruction of public property which has left with a $10,000 bond and he is also banned from all airport property.

via Local 10