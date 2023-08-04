Sean Means Movie Reviews for August 4th, 2023

Opening August 4, 2023
Artsies:
Dreamin’ Wild • Music Biography • In Theaters • 3 1/2 stars
Musical duo Donnie and Joe Emerson spend everything they have to produce a record in the 1970s. via IMDb
Director: Bill Pohlad
Starring: Walton Goggins, Casey Affleck, Zooey Deschanel
Shortcomings • Anti-Romantic Comedy • In Theaters • 3 1/2 stars
A trio of young Bay Area urbanites–Ben Tanaka, Miko Hayashi, and Alice Kim–as they navigate a range of interpersonal relationships, traversing the country in search of the ideal connection. via IMDb
Director: Randall Park
Starring: Justin H. Min, Sherry Cola.
Fartsies:
The Meg 2: The Trench • Jason Statham vs. Shark • In Theaters • not screened
A research team encounters multiple threats while exploring the depths of the ocean, including a malevolent mining operation. via IMDb
Director: Ben Wheatley
Starring: Jason Statham, Jing Wu, Cliff Curtis
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem • Heroes on the Half-Shell • In Theaters • 3 1/2 stars
The film follows the Turtle brothers as they work to earn the love of New York City while facing down an army of mutants. via IMDb
Director: Jeff Rowe, Kyler Spears
Starring: Micah Abby, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu
———
Next week:
• The Last Voyage of the Demeter
• Jules
• Afire