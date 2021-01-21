Godzilla vs. Kong First Trailer Releases This Sunday

If you’re a Godzilla and/or King Kong fan, be sure to catch the premiere of the movie’s first trailer this Sunday, Jan 24th.

The film, “Godzilla vs Kong”, is scheduled to be released in theaters and on HBO Max in March.

'Godzilla vs. Kong' Poster Teases the Ultimate Monster Showdown – First Trailer Arrives on Sunday https://t.co/lDhermqu3z pic.twitter.com/wnXZWERGAS — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) January 21, 2021

Legendary Pictures tweeted the trailer release date along with a poster that shows Kong in the city skyline and Godzilla in the water going towards him.

Are you excited for Godzilla vs. Kong? Who do you think will win the fight? Who is the most iconic monster of all time?