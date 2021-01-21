Has The Coronavirus ‘Winter Surge’ Peaked?

Finally, a bit of good news on the coronavirus front. Researchers believe the deadly ‘winter surge’ has peaked.

One Johns Hopkins official told NPR that “based on current trends, the worst appears to be over.”

Cases and hospitalizations in much of the country are trending downward, and researchers are hopeful that daily death tolls will soon follow.

Daily numbers of new coronavirus cases are finally starting to wane, researchers say, and hospitalizations are down slightly. But thousands of people are still being infected every day, and the virus could surge again.https://t.co/bBy1yjVMD0 — NPR (@NPR) January 21, 2021

However, we’re not out of the woods yet – especially with the newer, more contagious mutated version of the virus out there. Experts expect the decline to have a “long tail”.

Are you hopeful that the worst is indeed over? What will it take for you to truly believe the pandemic is no longer a threat?