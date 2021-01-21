Life

More Retail Chains Offering To Pay Employees To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

More and more retail chains are offering to pay employees who get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The list includes Trader Joe’s, Aldi, and Dollar General, as well as the grocery delivery service Instacart.

Aldi is even looking into the possibility of setting up vaccination clinics at its warehouse and office locations to make things easier for workers.

Should all employers pay their workers to get the vaccine? Do you still go grocery shopping in person, or rely on delivery or pickup services?

