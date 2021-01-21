Homeowner Shares Video Of Hidden Lair In Basement Behind Bookshelf

A recent trend on TikTok has people showing interesting things about their homes and properties like weird pieces of furniture or decked out “man caves”.

One TikTok user posted a video of a secret door he found behind a bookshelf in his home.

He pulled the lever and it opens to a set of stairs that go to a passageway and eventually leads to a big open room.

Have you found anything weird or exciting in your home after moving in? What makes your house/property unique?