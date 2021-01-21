Ryan Reynolds Wins The Bernie Sanders Meme Frenzy With A Little Help From Deadpool

The picture of Bernie Sanders from the inauguration has taken the world by storm in the form of a meme.

You’ve probably seen one, two, or maybe three of them by now. Social media users and celebrities have been sharing them creating a meme frenzy.

One of the most popular is of Bernie Sanders and Marvel’s Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds shared the meme of his Deadpool character and Sanders, photoshopped of course, sitting next to each other on a rail of some sort.

Here are some more of our favorites:

Who wore it better #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/XCxqj16Q2y — Oh Donna ❤️ Patriot Party 🇺🇸 (@LikeFineWine63) January 21, 2021

#berniesanders need I say more, the picture speaks for itself pic.twitter.com/CHaYYvaEfN — Megan Hackett (@the_havkett) January 21, 2021

I love this take on Edward Hopper's 1942 oil painting Nighthawks. #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/xm1hGEM11w — LynzD (@LynzD_9oh6) January 21, 2021

Bernie got a front row seat to the Lucille lineup 😭 #TheWalkingDead #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/trpwD8OB7p — Rick Grimes (@RickAndThangs) January 21, 2021

Which Bernie Sanders meme is your favorite so far? Have you created a Bernie meme? Show us!