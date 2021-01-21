Oklahoma Lawmaker Wants A Hunting Season For Bigfoot

An Oklahoma lawmaker is pushing for the state to create a new hunting season – for Bigfoot.

State Rep. Justin Humphrey has introduced a bill that would establish a ‘Bigfoot hunting season’ in the Sooner State.

Humphrey represents Oklahoma’s 19th District – a region famous for Bigfoot sightings and home to the annual Bigfoot Festival and Conference.

However, the state’s Department of Wildlife Conservation says they “do not recognize Bigfoot as a wildlife species in Oklahoma”.

Do you know anyone who believes in Bigfoot? Could a species that large really remain hidden from view for so long?