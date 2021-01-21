Oklahoma Lawmaker Wants A Hunting Season For Bigfoot

An Oklahoma lawmaker is pushing for the state to create a new hunting season – for Bigfoot.
State Rep. Justin Humphrey has introduced a bill that would establish a ‘Bigfoot hunting season’ in the Sooner State.
Humphrey represents Oklahoma’s 19th District – a region famous for Bigfoot sightings and home to the annual Bigfoot Festival and Conference.
Bigfoot Hunting Season Bill Proposed by Oklahoma Lawmaker https://t.co/DK8JRoHGh6
— TMZ (@TMZ) January 21, 2021
However, the state’s Department of Wildlife Conservation says they “do not recognize Bigfoot as a wildlife species in Oklahoma”.
Do you know anyone who believes in Bigfoot? Could a species that large really remain hidden from view for so long?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.