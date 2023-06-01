Boner of the Day for June 1st, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: HE WENT FROM PLAYIN’ TO SLAYIN’

Former NFL quarterback, Jay Cutler has posted pictures online documenting his Montana hunting trip, in which he killed a cinnamon black bear with his rifle. There’s an picture of him next to the adorable and sweet bear whilst he was posing rather proudly. Adorable it would have been if he hadn’t just murdered the innocent bear. Many of Cutler’s fans were flabbergasted by the post. Though “Outsider reports hunting black bears in Montana “is a crucial part of state conservation.” it is still a devastating story.

via TMZ Sports

Boner Candidate #2: I DON’T WANT REALITY

Oklahoma Senator, Markwayne Mullin, rejected reality while discussing children’s education during a committee hearing. Mullin asked the council “Which would be better to teach? This book (Our Skin: A First Conversation About Race) – or the lyrics to “Jesus Loves Me”. While the panel was attempting to answer him Mullin constantly interrupted and barely let them get in sentence. The president of the Virginia Alliance for Family Child Care Associations, Cheryl Morman, responded encouraging the teaching of Jesus in the classroom then continued and said “But the reality is-” Mullin attempted to cut her off but was interrupted by Sen. Sanders “Could she answer the question, please?” Laughter erupted when Mullin continued speaking saying “No, I don’t want reality.” His only response to the floor after that was “Misspoke.”

via Yahoo News

Boner Candidate #3: THE MOTHER SWAN WAS….CONSUMED.

A swan by the name of Faye, along with her four babies, were stolen from a local pond in Manlius, (upstate New York.) Thankfully the babies were found but officials are saying the mother was eaten. The Manlius police has arrested three teenagers for grand larceny and criminal mischief in connection to the swan-napping.

via msn