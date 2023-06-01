Geek News for June 1st, 2023

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE

Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles must redefine what it means to be a hero.

TEENAGE MUTANTNINJA TURTLES MUTANT MAYHEM (SONY)

The Turtle brothers as they work to earn the love of New York City while facing down an army of mutants.

BLACK MIRROR SEASON 6 (NETFLIX) Black Mirror season 6 (Netflix)

An anthology series exploring a twisted, high-tech multiverse where humanity’s greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide.

THE WITCHER SEASON 6 NETFLIX

Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.

