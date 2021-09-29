‘Goodbye Boxing’: Manny Pacquiao Announces Retirement From Boxing At Age 42

Manny Pacquiao has officially announced his retirement from boxing.

Pacquiao is the only boxer to hold world titles in four different decades.

He’s the only boxer to win a title in eight different weight classes.

25-72 (11 KOs) against former or current world champions.

In a video released Tuesday, the 42-year-old said, “Goodbye boxing. Thank you for changing my life when my family was desperate. You gave us hope. You have me the chance to fight our way out of poverty. Because of you, I was able to inspire people all over the world.”

Is Pacquiao pound-for-pound, one of the greatest to ever step in the ring?