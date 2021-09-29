Squirrel’s (Huge) Secret Stash Found In North Dakota Truck

One clever squirrel in Fargo, North Dakota was really planning ahead for winter.
Bill Fischer found his truck filled with black walnuts – 42 gallons worth, to be exact.
From the fenders to the engine compartment, Fischer said the squirrel used every inch of space possible for its winter walnut hiding spot.
Fischer snapped a bunch of pics and posted them on Facebook before relocating the nuts into a bunch of buckets.
“I had to pull the fenders off and clean out all the walnuts, and I thought I had them all and took it down the road, turned the corner, and found one rolling down the windshield where the wipers go.”
Has your car – or part of your house – ever been used for temporary storage by an animal?
