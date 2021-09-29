Housing Market So Hot, Burned House Going For Almost $400,000 In Massachusetts

A home in a suburb of Boston, seriously damaged by fire, is up for sale with an asking price of $399,000.

WBZ-TV reported that the listing for the home in Melrose, Massachusetts is evidence of how hot the housing market is.

The online listing for the burned three-bedroom, 1,857-square foot home states: “House is in need of a complete renovation or potential tear down and rebuild… House being sold as-is.”

The Boston Globe reported that firefighters had to tear out parts of the walls and ceiling of the home to get the fire under control in August.

