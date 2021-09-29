Illinois Man Dies From Rabies After Waking Up With Bat On Neck

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed the first human case of rabies in the state since 1954 after a man died from a bat bite.

Officials say in mid-August, a Lake County man in his 80s woke up to find a bat on his neck.

The bat was captured and went on to test positive for rabies.

Soon after, the man started experiencing numbness, difficulty controlling his arms, and difficulty speaking.

A man died from rabies after waking up to a bat in his room. It's Illinois' first human case of the virus in nearly 70 years: https://t.co/RXpAqRQR34 pic.twitter.com/P9bAtdGy84 — HLN (@HLNTV) September 29, 2021

Human cases of rabies are rare, with only one to three cases usually reported nationwide each year.

Officials say an entire bat colony was later found in the man’s home.

Have you had a run-in with a bat and been treated for possible exposure to rabies?