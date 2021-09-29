Disney+ Boba Fett Show Finally Gets Premiere Date

Disney’s much-anticipated Boba Fett series will finally be premiering later this year.
The Book of Boba Fett will debut December 29th on Disney+ – starring Temuera Morrison as Mr. Fett and Ming-Na Wen as his partner Fennec Shand.
The series is a spin-off of The Mandalorian, but Disney has been tight-lipped with details beyond what we saw in Mandalorian season two.
#TheBookOfBobaFett will premiere on Wednesday, December 29 on Disney+. https://t.co/UOyUJ5skma pic.twitter.com/ZGBrge85Ry
— Variety (@Variety) September 29, 2021
How hyped are you for The Book of Boba Fett? What other Star Wars characters should get their own series?
