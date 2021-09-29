Disney+ Boba Fett Show Finally Gets Premiere Date

Disney’s much-anticipated Boba Fett series will finally be premiering later this year.

The Book of Boba Fett will debut December 29th on Disney+ – starring Temuera Morrison as Mr. Fett and Ming-Na Wen as his partner Fennec Shand.

The series is a spin-off of The Mandalorian, but Disney has been tight-lipped with details beyond what we saw in Mandalorian season two.

How hyped are you for The Book of Boba Fett? What other Star Wars characters should get their own series?