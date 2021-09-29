Philly Man Traps Gator in Trash Can

A North Philly man living in Florida, Abdul Gene Malik, had to tango with an alligator on his property.

The video which has gone viral shows the man trying to coax the alligator into a garbage bin.

This was not a small alligator by any means and he did this all while wearing slides on his feet.

The man trapped the gator, which had a lid, in the garbage bin until the authorities could come and take it away.

🐊😲 WOW! Who knew that a trash can was an alligators only natural predator? This Florida man caught a gator using his trash can. "I got kids to protect," wrote Abdul Malik on social media. Share videos & photos with us anytime: https://t.co/JkDrXihHwW 📹: Abdul Malik pic.twitter.com/L93qX9I61R — John-Carlos Estrada (@Mr_JCE) September 29, 2021

The Army Vet said he had to take his chances with the alligator because he has kids to protect.

What would you do if you saw an alligator on your property?