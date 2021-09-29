New James Bond Flick Divides Critics

The reviews are in for the upcoming James Bond movie “No Time to Die” — and Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 is getting mixed reactions.

While Variety calls “No Time to Die” a “terrific movie: an up-to-the-minute, down-to-the-wire James Bond thriller with a satisfying neo-classical edge, the AV Club isn’t nearly as kind. It says the film is “forgettable in all the places that usually count; it’s a Bond movie with little excitement or panache.”

NO TIME TO DIE ends this era of James Bond with a grand & spectacular finale. Wraps up the plots from previous films while pushing the boundaries of what the character can deliver. Rami Malek is one creepy Bond villain. Exciting, well-crafted & emotional. A toast to Daniel Craig! pic.twitter.com/80hLbNaGPQ — Matt Neglia @NYFF (@NextBestPicture) September 28, 2021

No Time To Die is the big screen spectacle the world has been waiting for. A beautifully directed and emotional goodbye to Daniel Craig’s Bond. #NoTimeToDie is filled to the brim with spectacular action sequences, stunning set pieces, and jaw-dropping cinematography. A must-see. pic.twitter.com/fdyZ6oFOTx — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) September 28, 2021

NO TIME TO DIE: Need more time to process, but I really liked it a lot — def better than Quantum & Spectre. It’s #DanielCraig’s most grounded and — dare I say it? — most intimate take on #JamesBond with a powerful, unexpected & very emotional payoff. Def worth the wait! pic.twitter.com/q5ladwndg0 — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) September 28, 2021

NO TIME TO DIE is a melodrama that’s masquerading as a blockbuster action movie, and I liked it a lot on those terms. Little action, overlong, bad Rami Malek, and yet it’s extremely moving as an end-of-an-era epic about leaving the past behind my review: https://t.co/3hc8sbad6d pic.twitter.com/JMihheYjEY — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) September 29, 2021

★★★★★ | No Time to Die It’s better than good. It’s magnificent. With #NoTimetoDie, Daniel Craig's Bond has finally delivered on his initial promise – a moving portrait of an antiquated hero facing his own obsolescence https://t.co/ElmpTcfCUZ — The Times (@thetimes) September 28, 2021

REVIEW: ‘NO TIME TO DIE’ is a spectacular event. It’s loud, epic and it distracted me from my crippling divorce for 2 hours and 43 minutes! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/T9xbiy99er — Le Cinéphiles (@LeCinephiles) September 29, 2021

“No Time to Die” opens in theaters one week from Friday.

