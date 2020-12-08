Gordon Ramsay is Launching a Line of Hard Seltzers

Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay is getting in on the hard seltzer craze.

Ramsay is launching his own line of hard seltzers called Hell’s Seltzer and was inspired by his Hell’s Kitchen restaurants in the U.S.

Hell’s Seltzers will come in four “unapologetically bold” flavors and will contain 5.5% ABV. The drinks are also gluten-free.

Gordon Ramsay Is Launching His Own Line of Hard Seltzers​ https://t.co/6NarjitePQ — People (@people) December 7, 2020

The drinks will be sold in 12-packs with three of each flavor and can be seen on shelves in early 2021.

