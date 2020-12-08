Pizza Hut Serves Up Triple-Decker Deal

If you don’t feel like cooking at some point over the holidays, this might help.

Pizza Hut has rolled out a three-tiered, sliding drawer pizza box for the holidays.

They’re calling it the “Triple Treat Box” and it includes two medium-sized pizzas, 5 breadsticks, and 10 mini Cinnabon rolls.

Pizza Hut's triple-decker box will include two medium one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks and 10 mini cinnamon rolls from Cinnabon. https://t.co/Mek2Fjwql7 — CNN (@CNN) December 7, 2020

While many restaurants are fighting to stay afloat with coronavirus restrictions, CNN Business recently reported that pizza sales have flourished.

