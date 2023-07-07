Boner of the Day for July 7th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: IN THE GRAND CORPORATE AMERICA TRADITION
Executives of Vice were unjustifiably gifted large bonuses conveniently right before the company had gone bankrupt. Though this would have been a completely fine action if all employees had benefited and gotten fair shares of bonuses, which of course was not the case. The rank and file staffers and freelancers didn’t even get their last few paychecks due to the bankruptcy. A Vice representative has claimed the company is planning on paying all the employees their wages.
Boner Candidate #2: HEY DUDE; YOU FORGOT YOUR PIZZAS
Pizza bandit robs a local Florida Little Caesars at gunpoint. After he ordered two pizzas he pulled out the weapon and demanded the employee to fork over the cash. After the event the 19 year-old had made it out with the money but must be hungry for dinner as he forgot to grab his assumedly “free” pizzas that were ready for him. Only 12 hours later he was found dawning the exact outfit he wore during the crime and was arrested.
Via CBS 12
Boner Candidate #3: PLEASE CONSULT A MEDICAL PROFESSIONAL BEFORE TRYING THE OLD ANT NEST REMEDY.
Thailand man went too far in order to make his penis larger. Many penis-owning people envy others who were born with larger genitalia than their own. Some go to far lengths to increase their length, though most methods are dangerous and unproven, besides surgery and life style changes which also come with their own complications. This man recorded a video of his awesome idea which was to insert his member into a red ant anthill intending on the stings to cause sufficient swelling. You could assume that after once he would learn that this might not be the best method, despite that he attempted it a second time resulting in him collapsing in the unbearable pain. Dr. Onwan wants to assure viewers that “the ant bite penis enlargement could potentially cause infections or trigger severe allergies that may lead to death.” (Express)
Via Express