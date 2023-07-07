Radio From Hell | 07.07.2023

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, it’s Friday which means, Sean Means joins us with his movie reviews including Joy Ride and we find out who is the Boner of the Day. Then, Jimmy the Wine Guy joins us to Have Another Drink featuring Beehive Distilling and Rocky Mountain Mixers, plus he answers your drinking questions. After that, we play a round of Beat Gina and Gina tells us why she hates Barstow so much. Then, as always, we finish out with the Boner Recap, news and Dave the Flower Guy crowns the Boner of the Week.

Watch Above or Listen Below!