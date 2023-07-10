Boner of the Day for July 10th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: IF ONLY SHE HAD INCLUDED THE YEAR SHE MIGHT HAVE GOTTEN AWAY WITH IT.
A woman in the state of New York thought she was slick, when driving around with a fake state inspection sticker. She was busted by a state trooper who pulled her over for a driving violation. During the traffic stop the trooper stated that’s when he noticed a “homemade piece of paper on the front windshield attempting to represent a New York State Inspection sticker.” The sticker did not even include the year that covers the inspection. Additionally there was meth reported to be found, during the investigation.
via NY Post
Boner Candidate #2: THERE’S A FOOT FONDLER ON THE LOOSE IN TAHOE
If you’re visiting at Lake Tahoe, lock your residence, there’s a foot fondler on the loose. Women at resorts in Lake Tahoe have both reported to being awaken Sunday, and Monday last week to a man having his way with their feet. A description of the Tahoe Toe Tickler, has not been released or reported. Both women stated they were on the ground floor of the resorts when the incidents happened. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public to submit tips if they have any leads, and to secure their residence.
via MSN
Boner Candidate #3: A REAL AMERICAN DRINKS MEAT BASED BEER.
Former Trump adviser, Larry Kudlow, is disgruntled that Biden’s policies on climate would demand Americans drink ‘plant-based beer’. Kudlow made his out of pocket claim, during his Fox Business show stating, “No burgers on 4 July. No steaks on the barbecue … So get ready. You can throw back a plant-based beer with your grilled Brussels sprouts and wave your American flag.” Kudlow has to be furious in the beer section, shouting, “Where’s the beef?” Beef beer sounds like a band name, Larry.
via The Guardian