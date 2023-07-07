Sean Means Movie Reviews for July 7th, 2023

Opening July 7, 2023
Artsies:
The Night of the 12th • French police procedural — Broadway — 3 1/2 stars
It is said that every investigator has a crime that haunts them, a case that hurts him more than the others, without him necessarily knowing why. For Yohan that case is the murder of Clara. via Salt Lake Film Society
Director: Dominik Moll
Starring: Bastien Bouillon, Bouli Lanners, Théo Cholbi
Fartsies:
Joy Ride • Raunchy women go to China — theaters — 3 1/2 stars
Follows four Chinese-American friends as they bond and discover the truth of what it means to know and love who you are, while they travel through China in search of one of their birth mothers. via IMDb
Director: Adele Lim
Starring: Debbie Fan, Kenneth Liu
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — Indy’s back, punching Nazis — theaters — 3 stars.
Archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history. via IMDb
Director: James Mangold
Starring: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, and Karen Allen
———
Next week:
• Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One
• The Miracle Club