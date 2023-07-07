Sean Means Movie Reviews for July 7th, 2023

Opening July 7, 2023

Artsies:

The Night of the 12th • French police procedural — Broadway — 3 1/2 stars

It is said that every investigator has a crime that haunts them, a case that hurts him more than the others, without him necessarily knowing why. For Yohan that case is the murder of Clara. via Salt Lake Film Society

Director: Dominik Moll

Starring: Bastien Bouillon, Bouli Lanners, Théo Cholbi

Fartsies:

Joy Ride • Raunchy women go to China — theaters — 3 1/2 stars

Follows four Chinese-American friends as they bond and discover the truth of what it means to know and love who you are, while they travel through China in search of one of their birth mothers. via IMDb

Director: Adele Lim

Starring: Debbie Fan, Kenneth Liu

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — Indy’s back, punching Nazis — theaters — 3 stars.

Archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history. via IMDb

Director: James Mangold

Starring: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, and Karen Allen

———

Next week:

• Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One

• The Miracle Club