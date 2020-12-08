Jupiter and Saturn Are About To Do Something Not Seen For Nearly 800 Years

As 2020 comes to a close, a once-in-a-lifetime sight will be up the night sky.

It’s called the “Great Conjunction” (the moment when Jupiter and Saturn appear close together).

It will happen on December 21, which also marks the Winter Solstice.

In their closest alignment in 800 years, Jupiter and Saturn will create a wonder: A Christmas Star https://t.co/IsydIWrZsE — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) December 6, 2020

This is the first Jupiter-Saturn conjunction since 2000, but the first time in nearly 800 years the planets have been this close. According to Chicago’s Adler

Planetarium, they’ll be “a tenth of a degree apart.”

Will you try to catch a glimpse of this?