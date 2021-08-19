Hacker Who Stole and Gave Back $600M is Offered a Reward and a Job from Security Team

After a hacker stole and gave back $600 million worth of cryptocurrency, ended up with the unexpected: a job offer.

The company, Poly Network, offered the hacker the position of Chief Security Advisor after he stole the millions to show a security flaw in their network.

The hacker was offered $500 thousand to identify the security concern, but he turned it down.

The company gave him the reward anyway, saying he could “use it at his own discretion for the cause of cybersecurity and supporting more projects and

individuals.”

