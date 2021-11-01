Handball Federation Ends Bikini Bottom Mandate for Female Players

Fueled in part by a protest staged by the Norwegian women’s handball team, the International Handball Federation has ended a requirement that called for female players to wear bikini bottoms and sports bras while competing.

The rule, which previously required bikini bottoms “with a close fit and cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg,” has been updated to “short, tight pants with a close fit” and a “body fit tank top.” By comparison, the dress code for men’s handball requires “shorts no longer than four inches from the knee.” The new women’s rule will go into effect on January 1st, per the federation.

The move comes four months after the Norway women’s team showed up at the European Beach Handball Championships wearing fitted shorts in protest of the skimpy dress code. They were fined $1,700 for the violation.

Is it shocking that this dress code remained in place for as long as it did?