Leaky Toilet Forces SpaceX Astronauts to Resort to Diapers

A leaky toilet aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule will force four astronauts to resort to backup “undergarments” on their ride home, an official with the company reveals.

Steve Stich, NASA’s Commercial Crew Program manager, says a toilet tube that’s used to funnel urine into a storage tank had become detached, causing a buildup of pee under the cabin floor. As a result, the 13-foot-wide capsule’s toilet is completely out of commission, Stich says.

The crew is expected to head back to Earth after NASA finishes running tests to make sure the urine leak won’t cause any malfunctions during the trip, according to Stich. NASA has not revealed how long the journey back to Earth is expected to take.

