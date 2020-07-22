Life

Happy National Hot Dog Day

Posted on

Wednesday, July 22nd is National Hot Dog Day! There are many places giving out free or discounted dogs today. To get a deal, check out 7-Eleven, Sonic, Weinerschnitzel, Dog Haus, or Krystal locations nationwide.

