Harlem Globetrotters Legend ‘Curly’ Neal Dies At 77

Harlem Globetrotters legend Fred ‘Curly’ Neal has died at the age of 77. Famous for his shaved head, Neal was the face of the Globetrotters for more than two decades. He played in more than 6,000 games between 1963 and 1985 and appeared on TV shows like The Love Boat and The Harlem Globetrotters On Gilligan’s Island. The Globetrotters called Neal “one of the most genuine human beings the world has ever known” who “brought joy to families worldwide.”

