Life

So Everyone’s Googling ‘Bread’ Now?

Posted on

While everyone is home Googling all types of random things, what do you think is the most Googled search? You would think maybe something racy or maybe even the word coronavirus, right? Nope, BREAD! People who now have a lot of time on their hands are Googling bread recipes. If you have ever made bread you know it is a time-consuming project so now is a great time to make it. The other reason bread is trending is because it has now become hard to find. Many stores are out of stock.

I just picked up this book myself, which came highly recommended:
\

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top