So Everyone’s Googling ‘Bread’ Now?

While everyone is home Googling all types of random things, what do you think is the most Googled search? You would think maybe something racy or maybe even the word coronavirus, right? Nope, BREAD! People who now have a lot of time on their hands are Googling bread recipes. If you have ever made bread you know it is a time-consuming project so now is a great time to make it. The other reason bread is trending is because it has now become hard to find. Many stores are out of stock.

Bread baking is on the rise (*ahem*) during the pandemic. Yeast and flour are in high demand (my local store has been sold out of yeast for at least a week and a half). https://t.co/mcWyDnv252 — kottke.org (@kottke) March 26, 2020