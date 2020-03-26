Hooray! It Is Now Safe To Eat Pillsbury Cookie Dough Raw or Baked

Thanks to scientific innovation, it is now safe to eat certain Pillsbury cookie doughs straight from the package. And while you might have snuck a spoon or two out of the tube in the past, your parents were right that the practice wasn’t good for you. But Instagram account Candyhunting came across new packages of the product bearing the proclamation “Safe to eat raw,” noting its use of “heat-treated flour and pasteurized eggs to kill off possible foodborne pathogens.” A quick call to the company by Delish confirms that you’ll find these in your store by the end of this summer. Oh, and they’re adding their brownie mix to the raw lineup too.

