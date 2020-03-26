No, Disney Isn’t Giving Away A World Holiday Box

Scrolling through your newsfeed over the last few days, you may have come across a Facebook post claiming that you will get a free box containing a Disney World Holiday just for sharing, commenting, and liking the page. Along with the message, purportedly written by the account DisneyWorld, is a photo showing hundreds of boxes bearing the company’s logo. However, like we’ve seen many times before, it’s completely a scam with tons of red flags. As Snopes points out, the account is unverified, the box logo is actually for Disney sponsored marathons, the park isn’t 78 years old (it opened in 1971), and Disney’s official sites make no mention of any giveaway.

