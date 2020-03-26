Stop Flushing Wipes And T-Shirts

Here’s one industry that might turn out to be coronavirus proof: plumbing. The Department of Public Works in Redding, California sent out an all-caps tweet warning residents “ONLY FLUSH TOILET PAPER,” after they were forced to unblock a sewer line last week. Turns out people are flushing whatever substitutes they’ve used as stores saw a run on TP. In Redding’s case, workers pulled out a cut up t-shirt. The issue isn’t limited to The Golden State either as plumbers across America are reporting calls for clogged pipes. On Monday, the federal Environmental Protection Agency tweeted, “Toilets are not trash cans.”

