McDonald’s Cuts Menu, Stops Serving All-Day Breakfast Amid The Coronavirus Crisis

Thanks to the coronavirus, it might be a while before we can all enjoy an Egg McMuffin in the afternoon again. On Wednesday, McDonald’s announced that they will stop serving all-day breakfast and cut back on some regular menu items in an effort to “simplify operations in our kitchens and for our crew, and ensure the best possible experience for our customers.” Fortunately, Bill Garrett, the senior vice president of the fast-food giant’s US operations, said the change is temporary. While dining rooms are shut, Garrett adds that customers can still get their fill “through take-out, Mobile Order & Pay, Drive-Thru or McDelivery at the majority of our restaurants.”

