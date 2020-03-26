Life

Target Will No Longer Accept In-Store Returns

Costco recently announced they would no longer accept returns on high-demand items. Now Target has announced they won’t be accepting returns on items for at least three weeks.
Target will also no longer handle reusable bags. If your store charges you for using plastic bags they will now waive the charge. Target has also designated the first hour of shopping on Wednesday mornings for “vulnerable guests.”

