Target Will No Longer Accept In-Store Returns

Costco recently announced they would no longer accept returns on high-demand items. Now Target has announced they won’t be accepting returns on items for at least three weeks.

Target will also no longer handle reusable bags. If your store charges you for using plastic bags they will now waive the charge. Target has also designated the first hour of shopping on Wednesday mornings for “vulnerable guests.”

PSA: Target is suspending all returns and exchanges starting Thursday 03/26 until Thursday 04/16. So keep y’all nasty germs at home😷🤧 pic.twitter.com/tqhV2iyTcy — joeratchet 😛 (@josephilos) March 25, 2020