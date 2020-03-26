Library Of 1.4 Million Digital Books Available For Free During Outbreak

Need something to read during the outbreak? An archive of over 1.4 million digital books is now available for free. The non-profit Internet Archive just launched its National Emergency Library and is suspending waitlists during the outbreak. The library, which includes everything from Shakespeare to The Hobbit to The Da Vinci Code, was opened up so students could access assigned reading while public libraries are closed – but the rest of us are free to check it out as well.

Library books may be a no-go these days — but the nonprofit Internet Archive is keeping digital bookshelves stocked through the end of the national coronavirus crisis. https://t.co/Qa01RQiyXw — NPR (@NPR) March 26, 2020